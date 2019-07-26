  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More tickets for Billy Joel’s concert at Camden Yards Friday night have been released.

The additional seats were released Friday morning, just hours before the “Piano Man” is set to take the stage.

The tickets are available online through Ticketmaster.

Traffic delays are expected due to the concert and a number of events downtown in addition to road repairs brought on by a broken water main.

