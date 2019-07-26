Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The excitement leading up to the Billy Joel concert in Baltimore was palpable on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside of the stadium to tailgate beforehand.
There was live music, food, and drinks at Friday’s tailgate ahead of the show.
“This is our 10th year doing tailgates,” said a spokesperson with BMORE Around Town. “We do things for football games, baseball games, concerts, Ravens road trips, Orioles road trips. We’re pumped because this is the first-ever concert at Camden Yards.”
