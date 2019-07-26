Comments
STERLING, Va. (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 175 pounds of the drug khat at Washington Dulles International Airport Tuesday, the second such seizure at the airport in a week.
CBP officials said the drugs had come into the country from Nigeria and were headed to Georgia.
In total, officers seized 175 pounds and 11 ounces of Catha Edulis, also known as khat. The drugs had been hidden inside silver bags inside boxes of clothing.
A similar seizure last Friday caught 103 pounds of the drug en route to Florida.
Khat is usually grown in East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and has a stimulating effect when chewed, CBP said.
