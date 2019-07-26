BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury has found a Maryland man guilty in the shooting death of a security guard in 2015.
Keith Davis was found guilty Friday in the fourth trial brought against him in connection with security guard Kevin Jones’ murder.
Jurors in Davis’ first and third trials failed to reach a verdict; jurors in the second trial found him guilty but a judge threw out the verdict because information about a key witness was not disclosed.
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby applauded her team’s efforts in getting a conviction.
“This case has been — and was always — about the pursuit of justice for Kevin Jones, and I am so pleased a jury saw fit to once again hold his assailant fully accountable for his senseless death,” she said in a statement. “I truly hope Kevin’s loved ones can finally close this gruesome chapter of grief and find their path to healing.”
