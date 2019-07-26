BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Headed to Saturday’s fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ricardo Nunez at Royal Farms Arena?
It’s sure to be a good bout as Davis defends his WBA super featherweight championship in his hometown.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the big fight:
His Opponent: Davis will square off against Nunez. Nunez is 21-2 with 19 knockouts. In an interview ahead of Saturday’s fight, Nunez said, “I do not have any fear of Davis.”
Perfection: Davis is undefeated in his career. He holds a perfect 21-0 record with 20 of those victories by way of knockout. Davis earned a knockout win in his last fight against Hugo Ruiz to retain his title.
A Long Time Coming: Davis is the first World Champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in almost 80 years. Mayor Jack Young honored this feat by presenting Davis with a Key to the City ahead of his big fight.
The fight is scheduled for 9 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.
