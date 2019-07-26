Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard Street, Local TV, Pratt Street, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some good news in downtown Baltimore.

Several roads that have been closed for weeks to repair a major water main break are back open, temporarily.

That includes two lanes of Pratt Street and two lanes of Howard Street.

While this reopening is temporary, it does bring a sigh of relief as there some big events in the City this weekend, including the Billy Joel concert and Gervonta Davis fight.

 

