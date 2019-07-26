Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some good news in downtown Baltimore.
Several roads that have been closed for weeks to repair a major water main break are back open, temporarily.
That includes two lanes of Pratt Street and two lanes of Howard Street.
While this reopening is temporary, it does bring a sigh of relief as there some big events in the City this weekend, including the Billy Joel concert and Gervonta Davis fight.
