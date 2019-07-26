Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot in the head in west Baltimore early Friday morning, police said.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 1700 block of North Carey Street just after 1:30 a.m.
Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have not found any witnesses or determined a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
