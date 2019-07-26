  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot in the head in west Baltimore early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 1700 block of North Carey Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not found any witnesses or determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments