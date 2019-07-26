BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!
Welcome to the last weekend of July. Let that one sink in — the last weekend of July!! I had that epiphany at about 6 this morning. This time next week it will be August 2. Crazy.
As we move through the weekend, it will feel a bit more like the end of July than the weather has felt the past couple of days, but certainly not as harsh or dangerous as last weekend’s heat.
Last weekend — that leads me to a thought: do European TV stations cover our heat waves like we do theirs? Thursday and Friday we have shown Parisians trying to cope with 107° by dousing themselves with water, seeking shade in parks, and such. Does their TV show us lining up at snowball stands, fanning ourselves at baseball games, and in generally trying to cope? I have no answer for you, just a question that ran through my, already in weekend mode, mind.
Enjoy your weekend. Have fun and stay safe. And cool!
MB!
