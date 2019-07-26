Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new program will aid water customers with concerns about their bills after a ransomware attack took down the city’s billing system.
Beginning August 1, customers who think their bills should be adjusted or their billing information is incorrect will be able to use an independent review program to make their case to public works department supervisors.
If the customer is still not satisfied, they will be able to appeal to the Environmental Control Board, public works director and circuit court.
Water bills are expected to go out in early August and will include charges from May, June and July.
