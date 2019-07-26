BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of groups are offering a combined $34,000 reward for information about a brazen attack on a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee attacked near the Inner Harbor.
The ATF and FBI are offering $5,000 each for information per suspect in the case, for a total of $30,000. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering and additional $2,000, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday it will offer $1,000.
Friday morning, the B’nai Israel Downtown Synagogue added another $1,000 reward for information.
During a news conference Friday morning, CAIR officials urged those responsible to turn themselves in.
“He was just walking and suddenly he was attacked,” said Nihad Awad, the national executive director of CAIR. “We should keep in mind that he was also dressing religiously.”
The group is asking law enforcement not to rule out the attack on the 59-year-old man as a hate crime.
CAIR said the man is out of the hospital and is resting at home.
