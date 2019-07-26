BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three teens have been arrested in connection with a Tuesday armed robbery of a woman in Baltimore who was holding her five-week-old son at the time the crime occurred.
Raemiyah Haws, 19, and Taquan Benson, 16, will be charged as adults with armed robbery, assault and theft.
A 15-year-old girl who police said pistol whipped the woman with a BB gun will be charged as a juvenile.
The victim told police she was in the 1700 block of Webster Street around 1:40 p.m. when the trio approached her and took her phone. One of the three grabbed her from behind while another snatched her phone.
All three were arrested at the Inner Harbor.
The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.
