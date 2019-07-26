  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, DC, DC news, Hershey Chocolate, Interstate 270, kit kat, Local TV, Talkers, Tractor Trailer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate bars rolled over on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County early Friday morning, injuring the driver.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 270 on-ramp to Route 118. The truck hit a police squad car before jack-knifing and overturning, trapping the driver inside.

The driver was extricated and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County police officer, who was conducting a traffic stop when the crash happened, was not hurt.

The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of Hershey chocolate bars and Kit Kat bars at the time of the collision.

Hazardous materials crews helped remove diesel fuel from the truck.

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours.

Comments