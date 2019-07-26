MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate bars rolled over on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County early Friday morning, injuring the driver.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 270 on-ramp to Route 118. The truck hit a police squad car before jack-knifing and overturning, trapping the driver inside.
The driver was extricated and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ICYMI – DYK – Candy is involved, but nothing sweet about it…. Police car struck, jack-knifed & overturned TT w/ entrapment, TT driver extricated & transported w/ NLT injuries, cargo 40K lbs of Hersey Chocolate Bars & Kit Kat among other things @HersheyFire @MDSP @MDSHA https://t.co/zGUuti32nn
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 26, 2019
The Montgomery County police officer, who was conducting a traffic stop when the crash happened, was not hurt.
The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of Hershey chocolate bars and Kit Kat bars at the time of the collision.
A tractor-trailer truck struck an MCPD cruiser who was on a traffic stop. Officers are uninjured thankfully! A solid reminder to move over if you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. It’s the law!!! pic.twitter.com/2vUXNSTIwI
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 26, 2019
Hazardous materials crews helped remove diesel fuel from the truck.
Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours.
