BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife.
The couple was approached by four men in a white SUV around 9 p.m. last Friday in the 2200 block of East Pratt Street. Two of the men brandished a gun and took a purse, wallet, cash and cell phones.
Police are still searching for the other two men.
