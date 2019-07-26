  • WJZ 13On Air

By Paul Gessler
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife.

The couple was approached by four men in a white SUV around 9 p.m. last Friday in the 2200 block of East Pratt Street. Two of the men brandished a gun and took a purse, wallet, cash and cell phones.

Police are still searching for the other two men.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for the latest information.

