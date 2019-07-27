BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Spending time in Upper Fells Point? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast and brunch spot to a nail salon.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Upper Fells Point, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Canéla
Topping the list is bakery and breakfast and brunch spot Canéla, situated at 1801 E. Lombard St. With 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood.
Breakfast items include eggs stuffed with bacon, turkey bacon, sausage or turkey sausage with American cheese on toast and spiced pan-fried eggplant, roasted red peppers and hard-boiled egg on ciabatta bread. Coffee, tea and smoothies are also available.
2. Olivia
Nail salon Olivia is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2110 Eastern Ave., 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews.
The organic and eco-friendly salon offers manicures and pedicures, as well as add-on services, such as hot stone treatments.
3. Van Gough Cafe
Van Gough Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 S. Ann St. to see for yourself.
The kosher restaurant offers paninis, sandwiches, vegan and vegetarian dishes. Menu specialties include a vegan falafel wrap, pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate or maple syrup and a croissant or ciabatta with tuna and tomato.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
