ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on I-70 that left an 18-year-old dead on Friday.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, troopers received a call for a reported crash at I-70 East, west of Route 40. When troopers arrived, they found a single vehicle which appeared to have struck the guardrail on the left roadside.
Tyler Michael Gergle, 18, of Ijamsville, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene of the crash.
After an initial investigation, troopers believe Gergle was driving eastbound on I-70, and that for unknown reasons at this time, his vehicle left the roadside and struck the left guardrail.
