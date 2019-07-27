  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County Police, Jason Mabee, Local TV, Talkers


ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County have found missing 44-year-old Jason Mabee.

On Friday, police asked the public for help to find the 44-year-old who was last seen on the morning of July 22, in Ellicott City.

Mabee was found alive — but hurt — on Saturday afternoon in the woods in Columbia.

Police said that a drone part of the volunteer search party found Mabee near the intersection of Presbyterian Circle and Route 108.

He was flown to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries that police believe may have happened after an accidental fall.

