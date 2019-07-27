Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a toll modernization system coming online next year, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board voted to seek public comment and hold hearings on a package of toll payment options that would provide cost savings for customers.
The comment period begins Aug. 1, for the new tolling options proposed during the MDTA Board’s monthly meeting.
Those proposals include:
- Pay By Plate: This payment method allows tolls to be automatically billed to credit cards at the same rate that cash customers currently pay.
- New Vehicle Classes With Lower Rates: Toll rates would be reduced 50 percent for motorcycles and would be cut 25 and 17 percent, respectively, for light vehicle towing one- and two-axle trailers, such as those used for watercraft or landscaping equipment.
- Discount For Early Payment Of Video Tolls: A 15 percent discount for Video Tolling customers who pay the toll before their invoices are mailed would take effect by Dec. 2020.
Beginning Aug. 1, customers can visit mdta.maryland.gov to submit comments online regarding these new proposals.
