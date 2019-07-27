  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1700 block of McHenry Street around 1:13 p.m. on Saturday for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824. 

 

Comments