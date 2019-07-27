BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Homicide detectives arrested 17-year-old Barba Koroma of Bowie for allegedly murdering his 62-year-old father on Friday.
Police say they responded to the area of Allen Pond Park in the 3300 block of Northview Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a domestic situation involving a vehicle collision.
When officers arrived, they discovered an SUV that had crashed into a fence. In a wooded area near to the collision site, the victim was located on the ground suffering from trauma to the body.
Patrol officers also located the suspect on scene walking out of the wooded area.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. He was then transported to the PGPD Homicide Unit for questioning.
Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Koroma and his father were involved in a dispute inside the vehicle as the father was driving.
The son admitted to stabbing the father just before the crash. After the collision, the son removed the victim from the vehicle and dragged him into the nearby wooded area.
Saturday morning, detectives charged Koroma with first and second-degree murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
