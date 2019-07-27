  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new era is upon us in Baltimore.

The Ravens enter the 2019 season with Lamar Jackson as their quarterback.

In his rookie season, Jackson led the team into the playoffs and started a Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With that success come high expectations from the fans, who showed up in large numbers, for the Ravens open practice on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

“16-0” one fan said when predicting the Ravens record this season.

“I think we’re going to the playoffs,” another fan told WJZ’s Max McGee. “11-5 at least.”

Other fans are predicting a Super Bowl Championship.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for fans to come out, see the talent that we have, get to meet some of the players, get autographs, and just kind of see the first look at the team.”

The Ravens kick off their season in September against the Miami Dolphins.

Comments