BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new era is upon us in Baltimore.
The Ravens enter the 2019 season with Lamar Jackson as their quarterback.
In his rookie season, Jackson led the team into the playoffs and started a Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With that success come high expectations from the fans, who showed up in large numbers, for the Ravens open practice on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.
“16-0” one fan said when predicting the Ravens record this season.
“I think we’re going to the playoffs,” another fan told WJZ’s Max McGee. “11-5 at least.”
Other fans are predicting a Super Bowl Championship.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for fans to come out, see the talent that we have, get to meet some of the players, get autographs, and just kind of see the first look at the team.”
The Ravens kick off their season in September against the Miami Dolphins.
