BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old Baltimore woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for taking part in a retail theft ring at stores across Maryland.
Lisa Williams was sentenced for her role in the widespread retail theft conspiracy.
From January 2017 through June 2017, Williams and others engaged in an organized retail theft scheme which targeted retailers of clothing accessories, including Victoria’s Secret and PINK, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hollister, Sunglass Hut, Lens Crafters, True Religion, JC Penny and Ulta.
Groups of individuals, known as boosters, would enter retail stores together, select large amounts of merchandise from store displays, conceal the items in large bags and then leave without paying.
The scheme impacted stores throughout Maryland, with losses totaling more than $100,000.
The conspirators used Instagram as an online marketplace to advertise and sell the stolen items. Purchasers of the stolen merchandise were often directed to the home of Williams in east Baltimore to buy the items.
In June 2017, Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at Williams’ home. The search recovered 99 boxes of accessories and clothing, many of which still had price tags and security sensors attached.
The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.
