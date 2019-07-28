BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of local missionaries who were preparing to visit Haiti last year had to cancel their trip after protests erupted in the country because of a proposed fuel price hike.

After a year of waiting, the group finally made it to the Caribbean mission.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and many citizens live without running water or electricity.

“It was all just an eye-opening experience,” said Denise Madden, a volunteer.

“My most memorable experience was, for me it was carrying the water, carrying the water from the truck to the homes,” said Dr. Hugh Bair, pastor for Christian Life Church. “I kept on hearing the scripture echoing inside of me. As you have done it to the least of these, you have done it to me,”

“The most memorable to me was washing the feet of the elderly,” Madden said.

“They were content, they were very content,” said volunteer Vida Willis.

“Just the actual act of humbling yourself to wash somebody’s feet was absolutely amazing to me,” Madden said.

“Why go there, because it’s the biblical thing to do and the biblical thing to do is to be holistic. Holistic means that you are doing ministry right here in Baltimore which we are constantly doing by touching poverty, and then going outside,” Dr. Blair said.

Vida Willis said she wants to return and do the trip again.

“I’ve done missions before and I am ready to go back,” She said.

The group of eight traveled from Christian Life Church and one of the most arduous tasks they did was carry water for people who did not have running water.

WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett was part of that team. It was her fourth time going on the trip.

“I love it so much, that’s why I keep going back,” Burnett said.