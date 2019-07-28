  • WJZ 13On Air

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — People who showed up to namaste at the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company got a cuddly surprise Sunday.

Dozens of yogis and puppies hit the mats for a morning of calmness and stillness in Baltimore County for the fire company’s first-ever Puppy Yoga Fundraiser.

All the proceeds from the event went to the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company and Fidos for Freedom.

The organization provides training and therapy dogs for people in need.

 

