BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore late Saturday night and early into Sunday morning.
So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
Trump lashed out at Cummings on Twitter, saying Cummings “has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore” and has “failed badly.”
Trump originally tweeted about Cummings and Baltimore Saturday morning, calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and demanding an investigation into Maryland’s 7th congressional district.
Cummings’ district includes parts of both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, along with a majority of Howard County.
….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
WJZ-TV has reached out to Cummings’ office for a statement on Trump’s latest tweets.
