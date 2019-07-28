BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore late Saturday night and early into Sunday morning.

So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019