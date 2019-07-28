  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore late Saturday night and early into Sunday morning.

Trump lashed out at Cummings on Twitter, saying Cummings “has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore” and has “failed badly.”

Trump originally tweeted about Cummings and Baltimore Saturday morning, calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and demanding an investigation into Maryland’s 7th congressional district.

Cummings’ district includes parts of both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, along with a majority of Howard County.

WJZ-TV has reached out to Cummings’ office for a statement on Trump’s latest tweets.

