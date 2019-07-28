Comments
MAYO, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured boater from the waters off Flat Island in Anne Arundel County earlier Sunday afternoon.
At around 4 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Emergency Operations Center received a call asking for assistance for an individual who was injured in a tubing accident in the waters east of Mayo, Md.
The victim was pulled from the water by friends and moved over to Flat Island where they called 911.
Firefighters and medical personnel immediately assessed and gave advanced medical care, and because it was difficult to move the patient, they called the helicopter.
The man was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
