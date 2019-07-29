Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County late Sunday night, police said.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in that area between North Point and Merritt Boulevard. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist but no traffic lanes were closed because of the crash.
The motorcyclist, identified as John H. Schell, Jr., 61, of Baltimore County, traveled up an embankment and collided with a pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Maryland State Police said.
