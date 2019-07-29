



Governor Hogan said the recent comments President Donald Trump made over the weekend and into Monday about Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings were “outrageous and inappropriate”

The governor appeared on WBAL Radio on Monday and said that the divisive politics must end and ‘enough is enough’

“We have got to get the people in Washington to stop the angry, divisive politics and stop the tweeting and get focused on how do we solve the problems not just of Baltimore but all of our urban areas. You know, this kind of stuff is just not helpful. We have real problems that need to be addressed, there’s no question about that.”

The president tweeted Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning about Baltimore and criticized Cummings, sparking reactions from Maryland and Baltimore officials.

The tweets referenced Cummings’ past comments about conditions at the U.S. southern border.

Hogan called Baltimore the heart and lifeblood of Maryland and called the people who live in the city strong and resilient.

He added that though the comments were terrible it could bring more conversation to fixing actual problems in the area.

“As terrible as the comments were, as you say, maybe it’s going to help us steer the conversation away from the angry rants back and forth and focus in on, yes, we have real problems in Baltimore and guess what, the state and the city need the help of the Congress and the White House. And so I say, let’s stop the tweeting and let’s get to work in Washington on getting things done as we’re trying to do here in the state and the city.”

President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend directly addressed Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents Maryland’s 7th District- which includes parts of three areas- Baltimore, Baltimore County and Howard County.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump demanded an investigation into the congressional district and called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,”

City officials held a press conference outside of City Hall on Saturday night to denounce President Trump’s tweets.

“Today we stand united in support of our great City of Baltimore,” Mayor Jack Young said at the press conference. “It is completely unacceptable, for the President of the United States of America, to use his considerable power and global voice to attack a vibrant, American city.”

Other officials showed their support for Cummings, including Rep. John Sarbanes, who also represents Baltimore.

Proud everyday to represent Baltimore with Elijah Cummings. Great city. Great man. — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) July 27, 2019

Del. Maggie McIntosh said Cummings is her hero and role model, and that he is Baltimore’s heart.

Rep Elijah Cummings, my hero & role model, is Baltimore's heart.

Trump's words don't stand. @RepCummings stands tall above & beyond them – in love, pain, courage, & hope.

We stand. We are Baltimore.

Show the world who we are. Share our beauty. Share us.#WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/QaixhjZJ7g — Del. Maggie McIntosh (@DelMaggie43) July 27, 2019

Former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell defended Charm City, where he went to law school.

“Hey haters, Baltimore is in America.” He tweeted Saturday. “America is not just the places you like or look like you. It’s the places you’ve never seen and the people you’ve never met.”

He added with a hashtag that Cummings is a patriot.

I lived in #Baltimore and went to law school in @RepCummings’ district. It’s called Charm City because of its passionate people, promise of opportunity, and patriotism (from the Star-Spangled Banner to its faithful congressman). #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 27, 2019

Former New York City mayor and Johns Hopkins graduate Michael Bloomberg defended Baltimore in a tweet.

“Home to one of America’s greatest universities and hospitals. Home to hundreds of thousands of America’s proudest people. Resilient and strong. #WeAreBaltimore,” he tweeted.

Home to one of America’s greatest universities and hospitals. Home to hundreds of thousands of America’s proudest people. Resilient and strong. #WeAreBaltimore — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) July 28, 2019

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said President Trump messed with the wrong city and called him a bully.

Once again @realDonaldTrump proved that he’s a bully – but this time he messed with the wrong city. We stand behind our friend, @RepCummings and we stand behind #Baltimore. Gritty. Tough. Proud. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) July 28, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Young Jack Young also sent out an official statement over the weekend.