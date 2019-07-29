Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A convicted sex offender was sentenced Monday to 18 years in federal prison followed by lifetime supervised release for possessing child pornography and firearms.
John Patrick Dillon, 62, formerly of Harwood, reportedly transported and possessed child porn beginning in 2015.
Police reportedly found multiple files containing more than 1,700 images and 320 videos of child pornography when they searched his home in April 2018.
They also found four guns, which he was prohibited from owning due to a 1998 conviction for sexual abuse of a minor.
A judge also ordered Dillon to pay $1,000 in restitution to one of the victims.
