SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say two fugitives from Maryland were arrested with suspected stolen goods after they crashed a car into a house following a high-speed chase across state lines.

Delaware State Police said in a news release that sheriff’s deputies in Wicomico County, Maryland, attempted to stop the suspects’ car Saturday.

The driver, 24-year-old Jaimere L. Wayman, and passenger, 19-year-old William Brown, fled across the state line at high speeds.

Delaware authorities slowed the car with stop sticks, but the suspects continued and crashed into a home.

Wayman and Brown were charged with being fugitives from another state. Wayman was also cited for multiple traffic offenses.

WBOC reports their vehicle was thought to contain stolen property from a Maryland department store.

