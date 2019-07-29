Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in northwest Baltimore Monday night.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Dolfield Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was carrying the 16-year-old boy and heading to a hospital.
The boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and as of Monday night was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
