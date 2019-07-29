



It was a hot day for football in Owings Mills, and the hot topic the past couple days has been an injury to backup quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Lamar Jackson is the Ravens’ starter and projected star, but teams needs reliable backups. Griffin’s injury has the team reaching out for reinforcements.

The NFL Network reports the team will sign Joe Callahan, who has been with six different teams, primarily as a practice squad quarterback.

Callahan played in one game with the Green Bay Packers two years ago.

He will step in to take some reps while Griffin is unable to throw after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during the team’s stadium practice Saturday night.

Griffin has been on the field the past couple days, sometimes even throwing left-handed, but another quarterback will fill in during his absence, which could last four to eight weeks.

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound too concerned when addressing Griffin’s injury Monday.

“I’m focusing on practice and watching the tape right now,” Harbaugh said. “In all honesty, I’ve been informed of what we’re doing but what difference does it make, you know. There will be a guy in here Wednesday and he’ll be really good and if he’s really, really good, he’ll have a chance to make the team.”

Griffin’s injury means more practice time for rookie Trace McSorley, who the Ravens drafted out of Penn State in the sixth round this year.

McSorley is also projected as a player who could fill other positions for the team besides quarterback.

After five days of practice, the team will take Tuesday off before returning to the field Wednesday morning.