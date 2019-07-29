



The Rev. Al Sharpton fired back at President Donald Trump in a press conference from Baltimore Monday after the president called him a “conman.”

“Little did I know that Mr. Trump was going to, on the eve of this, would attack the congressman of this city — and not only the congressman but the people of this city in the most bigoted and racist way,” Sharpton said. “He attacks everybody. I know Donald Trump, he’s not mature enough to take criticism. He can’t help it. He’s like a child. Someone says something he reacts. He’s thin-skinned and not really matured that well.”

President Trump Calls Rev. Al Sharpton A ‘Conman,’ Lashes Out About Baltimore, Rep. Cummings On Twitter Again

Sharpton was in Baltimore for a conference with the National Action Network about growing black homeownership in the city. He was joined by the NAACP President Kobi Little and Republican Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Michael Steele.

Arrived in DC from Atlanta, headed to Baltimore. Long day but can’t stop. pic.twitter.com/fzBsrqfgmY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

“But he has a particular venom for blacks and people of color,” Sharpton added. “He doesn’t refer to any of his other opponents or critics as infested. He does not attack their districts. He attacks Nancy Pelosi, he attacks Chuck Schumer, he attacks other whites — but he never says that their districts or that their states are places that no human being wants to live.”

“The fact of the matter is Elijah Cummings district is one of the most well-educated and middle class inspiring districts of blacks in this country,” Sharpton continued. “And he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about.”

“Elijah Cummings is a respected and well-regarded member of Congress. And for him to be angry at Mr. Cummings because Mr. Cummings has the moral standing to question how migrant children are being treated at the border is an abomination to me,” he said.

“As for his attacks on me personally, Donald Trump and I have known each other for 25 years. I marched on him with Central Park 5, I’ve dealt with him on the birther issue. Calling me a troublemaker? Yes, I make trouble for bigots,” Sharpton said.

“As far as me being a conman, if he really thought I was a conman he’s be nominating me to be on his cabinet,” Sharpton said.

Early Monday during a series of tweets criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore, Trump called Sharpton a “conman.”

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!” Trump tweeted.