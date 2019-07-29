Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has reclassified parts of two Talbot County waterways for shellfish harvesting.
Portions of Broad Creek and San Domingo Creek will be reclassified to conditionally approved for direct harvesting, allowing clams and oysters to be harvested at any time except during and three days after a rain event of an inch or more.
The areas had previously been classified as approved for shellfish harvesting.
In total, 294 acres of Broad Creek and 88 acres of San Domingo Creek were reclassified.
You must log in to post a comment.