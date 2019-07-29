



After President Donald Trump called the city of Baltimore “rat and rodent-infested mess” and said no human would want to live there, city residents are sharing their stories.

Some shared why they loved living and working in the city, others shared beauty shots or hometown pride.

“Born in poverty, graduated from City College, (one of the oldest high schools in the country), Morgan State University, (largest HBCU in the state), pursuing a masters from Stevenson University & proud to call Baltimore home!” tweeted Howie.

Born in poverty, graduated from @Citycollegian (one of the oldest high schools in the country), @MorganStateU (largest HBCU in the state), pursuing a masters from @StevensonU, & proud to call Baltimore home! #WEAREBALTIMORE pic.twitter.com/l119cHzR0m — Howie (@whal510) July 29, 2019

“I live in Elijah Cummings’ district – does this look like the kind of place no human would want to live?” tweeted Aleyna Rentz.

I live in Elijah Cummings’ district – does this look like the kind of place no human would want to live, @realDonaldTrump? #wearebaltimore pic.twitter.com/oE21FNbfdn — 🎼Aleyna Rentz (@aleyna_rentz) July 28, 2019

“Hailing from West Baltimore by way of Lexington Terrace, a lover of all things Baltimore including its flaws!” tweeted Shamara P. Bownes.

“We’re getting married in Charm City in September because we love Baltimore. There’s no place we’d rather be. It’s a beautiful city that is routinely and unfairly used as a punching bag,” tweeted Greg Waples.

We're getting married in Charm City in September because we love Baltimore. There's no place we'd rather be. It's a beautiful city that is routinely and unfairly used as a punching bag. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/AHL9rP4vur — Greg Waples (@GWaples) July 29, 2019

“I will always be proud to call #Baltimore my hometown!!” tweeted Alissa Arford.

“I’m from North West Baltimore Arlington, Callaway, and Dolfield communities. I am a scientist. I wish people wouldn’t paint with such a broad brush. My city is beautiful and wonderful. Not perfect but what is? Not the president!” tweeted Shannon Tomlinson.

#WEAREBALTIMORE I'm from North West Baltimore Arlington, Callaway, and Dolfield communities. I am a scientist. I wish people wouldn't paint with such a broad brush. My city is beautiful and wonderful. Not perfect but what is? Not the president!!!! pic.twitter.com/trDrhWLRph — Shannon Tomlinson (@acaciaa) July 27, 2019

“Focusing on one of my hundreds of thousands of positive stories from my 19 years as a Baltimore City teacher: Two of my 7th graders will compete this year for $17,000 in an Entrepreneurship competition in New York with NFTE,” tweeted teacher Deneen McDonald.

focusing on one of my hundreds of thousands of positive stories from my 19 years as a Baltimore City teacher: Two of my 7th graders will compete this year for $17,000 in an Entrepreneurship competition in New York with NFTE. #WeAreBaltimore #NFTE pic.twitter.com/l4iwusFkA5 — Deneen McDonald (@deneen_mcdonald) July 28, 2019

“The Baltimore I know is a city called to action after the death of Freddie Gray at the hands of police, thousands of people engaged in the great American tradition of protest to demand accountability and justice,” said Nick Mailloux.

The Baltimore I know is a city called to action after the death of Freddie Gray at the hands of police, thousands of people engaged in the great American tradition of protest to demand accountability and justice. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/liw5Km4SBd — Nick Mailloux (@nckmllx) July 29, 2019

“Lived in Baltimore most of my life, home of the friendliest and most generous people in the world. Proud of Charm City,” said Jen Michalski.

Lived in Baltimore most of my life, home of the friendliest and most generous people in the world. Proud of Charm City. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/DNeqV976jP — Jen Michalski (@MichalskiJen) July 28, 2019

“So much for Baltimore. The people of Charm City won’t be bullied,” tweeted Michael Dillon.

So much ❤️ for Baltimore. The people of Charm City won’t be bullied. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/V3sYsIMm8C — Michael F. Dillon Jr (@mfdillonjr) July 28, 2019

#WeAreBaltimore and yes this is West Baltimore pic.twitter.com/53PaEAVan2 — sporty spice (@jrayio) July 28, 2019

Even local businesses shared their pride:

We are proud to call the great city of Baltimore home, and stand united for our resilient, creative and optimistic fellow Baltimoreans. It’s called Charm City for good reason. ❤️ #WeAreBaltimore proud. pic.twitter.com/OXibPoU2eK — JohnsHopkinsMedicine (@HopkinsMedicine) July 29, 2019

Baltimore is a city full of beautiful creative energy and prosperity. There’s so much to love! #wearebaltimore pic.twitter.com/BpL3YMI0Un — BOPA (@promoandarts) July 28, 2019

