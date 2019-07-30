BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee.
The brazen July 24 attack of the 59-year-old man on Albemarle Street was caught on camera. The man worked as a lab technician for the police department.
The teen is one of the three suspects in the case and the first to be arrested.
Police arrested the teen outside a convenience store in Columbia, Maryland on July 29.
“This arrest was the direct result of the community’s outrage to this crime and the subsequent help that residents provided police. The floodgates of social media and anonymous tips opened and the information poured in,” Major Milton Snead of the Citywide Robbery Unit said.
The teen was charged with first-degree assault and robbery. He is charged as a juvenile.
Police are still actively looking for the two other suspects caught on camera.
The investigation of the incident is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Robbery Unit, at 410-366-6341. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
