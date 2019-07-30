RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man with intellectual challenges was reported missing in Baltimore County Tuesday evening.
Ronald Moore was last seen just before 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pilsen Road in Randallstown.
#MISSING Ronald Moore (19), black male, 5'9" tall, 180 lbs, intellectually challenged. Last seen today at 1:55 pm wearing blue T-shirt, tan shorts in the 8600 block of Pilsen Road, 21133. Call 911 or 410-307-2010 if seen or contact the Woodlawn Precinct at 410-887-1340. ^JH pic.twitter.com/FCUTou8cN1
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 30, 2019
Police said he is five-foot nine and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and tan short.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 410-307-2010.
