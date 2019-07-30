  • WJZ 13On Air

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man with intellectual challenges was reported missing in Baltimore County Tuesday evening.

Ronald Moore was last seen just before 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pilsen Road in Randallstown.

Police said he is five-foot nine and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and tan short.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 410-307-2010.

