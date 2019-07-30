PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An American flag memorializing a World War I veteran that was found on a Prince George’s County road earlier this month has been returned to its owner.
Navy veteran Tom Jarrett found the flag in a display case in the middle of Central Avenue on July 17, county police said. He turned it in to a local police station, where five officers, all of whom were also veterans, accepted it in hopes of returning it to its owner.
Soon after, the flag’s owner, William Holley, called police after his daughter saw it on the news.
Holley, a Vietnam War veteran, told police he was in the process of moving when the flag fell out of his truck. Another driver saw the flag fall and caught up to him, but when Holley went back, the flag was gone.
Luckily for Holley, Jarrett had picked it up and taken it to the police station.
Tuesday, it was back in Holley’s possession.
Holley’s family was given the flag after his 90-year-old uncle, Marcellus Herod, died more than 30 years ago. Herod was one of the estimated 380,000 African American soldiers who fought in Europe during the war.
