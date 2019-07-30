



Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski led a crime walk with public safety and government services leaders through an Essex neighborhood that saw two men killed and one wounded on July 27.

On Saturday, July 27, a call of shots fired went out around 12:30 p.m.

Baltimore County Police said that Cameron Stenhouse, 26, of Essex, and Christopher Vasquez, 34, of Parkville were killed. A third man was also wounded.

Related Coverage

“They’re working this case hard,” Olszewski said. “I have every confidence we’ll get an arrest in this case.”

Olszewski, public safety and government services leaders walked through the neighborhood where the shooting occurred and asked residents about their concerns.

“This is about trying to be more holistic in addressing stuff, so let us know. Road surfacing, all things the community’s concerned about, that’s why we’re here,” Olszewski said. “It’s not just about solving the crime though. I have every confidence our police chief is going to get that done.”

Olszewski said that the county will stand up to violence and is committed to more transparency in its crime-fighting efforts.

“We think there’s a lot of value in bringing our government to the people we serve, whether it’s about a shooting or homicide, which is the case here,” Olszewski said. “Really, it’s about being proactive in all that we do.”

This walk is a first for Baltimore County, but there are plans to do the same in every part of the county.