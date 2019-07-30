



President Trump has been running a Twitter marathon with his comments on Baltimore, and on Tuesday, he said that people from Baltimore and other “Democratic-run” cities have called to thank him since he brought attention to what he called corruption.

He claimed Tuesday morning that “thousands” of people have told the administration they are “thankful” and that African-Americans are “happy as hell” that he’s highlighting the “corruption” of the City.

There is no public record of the phone logs to the White House– a policy the White House announced in 2017— a break from the policy of former President Barack Obama’s administration.

So, at this time we can’t really say how many people actually have called in to thank the president.

But, if you want to call in to leave a comment, positive or negative, there are a number of ways to do it.

WJZ decided to give the White House a call to see how that actually works.

To leave a comment on the phone, you can call at 202-456-1111, where an automated message gives you the option of scheduling a tour, presidential greeting, a mailing address, or you can wait on the line to speak with an operator to leave a comment.

He said that people have been writing him letters all weekend- well- here’s how you can write a letter.

The White House was very specific, asking writers to type a letter in on an 8 1/2 by 11-inch sheet of paper, and if you handwrite it, to consider using a pen and writing “as neatly as possible”

Writers can send in letters here:

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

They also encouraged people to email.

“This is the fastest way to get your message to President Trump,” their contact page on their website reads.