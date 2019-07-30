Comments
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man was arrested and charged early Monday morning for child pornography crimes, Maryland State Police said.
John Monroe Jr., 26, of Clarksville, Md., is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
In June, Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting an online investigation for offenders sharing child pornography. The investigation led them to Monroe’s home.
At around 5 a.m., investigators served a search warrant at his home, and found on his child pornography files on his electronic devices. He was arrested with any incident, police said.
