



President Donald Trump has been critical of Baltimore recently, saying it is a “rat and rodent-infested mess,” where no human being would want to live. Trump added to his previous comments Tuesday calling the city corrupt and saying that its residents are “living in hell.”

“Those people are living in hell in Baltimore,” Trump said. “They’re largely African-American … and they really appreciate what I’m doing, and they let me know it.”

He also claimed that “thousands” of people have told the administration they are “thankful” and that African-Americans are “happy as hell” that’s he’s highlighting the “corruption” in the city. He also said if residents asked him to, he would come to help Baltimore.

It’s not the first time Trump has offered to “fix” the city.

In a series of tweets from 2015 during the Baltimore uprising following Freddie Gray’s death in police custody, Trump said that then-President Barack Obama wasn’t doing enough to fix the city.

“Our great African American President hasn’t exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore!” Trump tweeted around 12:30 a.m. on April 28, 2015.

“Can we drop @realDonaldTrump off in the middle of #Baltimore so he can show Obama how it’s done?” I would fix it fast!” he added around 7:30 a.m.

“President Obama, you have a big job to do. Go to Baltimore and bring both sides together. With proper leadership, it can be done! Do it.” Trump tweeted around 7:55 a.m.

Then on May 1, Trump tweeted about Baltimore again —

“Billions of dollars spent on Baltimore and it’s still a total mess. Leadership is needed, not dollars,” Trump tweeted.

On Tuesday, Trump again alleged that the federal government has pumped billions of dollars into the city, but to “no avail.”

“Baltimore has been very badly mishandled for many years,” Trump said. “As you know Congressman Cummings has been there for a long time, he’s had a very iron hand on it. It’s a corrupt city, there’s no question about it. All you have to do is look at the facts.”

Trump says Cummings should take his oversight committee and go down to Baltimore and find the “billions that have been stolen.”

“Baltimore is an example of what corrupt government leads to,” Trump added.