MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man who allegedly tried to steal an ambulance from a Montgomery County hospital messed with the wrong firefighter.

Investigators said Christopher Broadus was armed with a knife around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when he assaulted a nurse and then hopped into an ambulance that was parked right outside of the emergency room at Washington Adventist Hospital.

That’s when firefighter Diego Peclat, who’s trained in mixed martial arts, took Broadus to the ground.

“I like sandwiches but I don’t like knuckle sandwiches, and it looks like that’s what this guy probably got,” fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Peclat suffered a few minor cuts on his right hand.

Broadus is now charged with assault and attempted armed carjacking.

Piringer said the average Montgomery County medic unit costs around $350,000.

