BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news, Ravens fans!
Baltimore’s first-round draft pick, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, passed his training camp physical on Tuesday during the team’s first day off, the team announced.
WR Hollywood Brown has passed his physical. 😈 pic.twitter.com/XTvC4ou2KO
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2019
It is not yet clear if Brown will participate in the team’s Wednesday practice, but his return to action appears to be on the near horizon.
Brown missed OTAs, minicamp and the first five days of training camp recovering from Lisfranc foot surgery in February.
What it do babyyyyyy 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/XrlU5QdZu0
— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) July 30, 2019
Brown was selected out of the University of Oklahoma in rookie general manager Eric Decosta’s first NFL draft.
The Ravens kick off their season in Miami against the Dolphins in September.
