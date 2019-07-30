  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news, Ravens fans!

Baltimore’s first-round draft pick, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, passed his training camp physical on Tuesday during the team’s first day off, the team announced.

It is not yet clear if Brown will participate in the team’s Wednesday practice, but his return to action appears to be on the near horizon.

Brown missed OTAs, minicamp and the first five days of training camp recovering from Lisfranc foot surgery in February.

Brown was selected out of the University of Oklahoma in rookie general manager Eric Decosta’s first NFL draft.

The Ravens kick off their season in Miami against the Dolphins in September.

