POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — Fifteen people were injured in a crash between a work truck and a school bus in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on River Road near Persimmon Road near Potomac.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said 48 kids between the ages of 8 and 10, as well as the driver, were on the bus at the time.
Fourteen of the kids and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ICYMI ~9a, River Rd near Persimmon Tree aRd, Potomac, Collision, work truck struck bus, bus was occupied w/ 48 children btwn ages 8-10 years old & an adult driver. @MCFRS_EMIHS Crews transported 15 total patients – 14 children from the bus & the adult driver, all NLT pic.twitter.com/X4OhABYNZ0
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 30, 2019
