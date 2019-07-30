  • WJZ 13On Air

POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — Fifteen people were injured in a crash between a work truck and a school bus in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on River Road near Persimmon Road near Potomac.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said 48 kids between the ages of 8 and 10, as well as the driver, were on the bus at the time.

Fourteen of the kids and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

