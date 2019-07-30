OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man reeled in a record Mahi Mahi off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said 34-year-old Jeff Wright of Cambridge broke the record for the Maryland state fishing’s Atlantic division for common dolphinfish or mahi mahi.
The 72.8-pound fish was caught while Wright was practicing for the upcoming White Marlin Open with friends.
His rod “went crazy” shortly after noon.
“It literally took 25 minutes to get this in,” Wright said. “I had to play it until it finally gave up.”
Its weight was certified by Sunset Marina in Ocean City.
Wright’s catch beat the record Kim Lawson made in July 1985 with a 67.8-pound common dolphinfish.
“It’s really exciting to see anglers like Wright break records that have been on the books for decades,” Recreational Fishing Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz said. “It just shows that with a little patience you could find yourself a part of Maryland’s angling history.”
Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out a state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The department suggests fish be immersed in ice water to preserve weight until it can be checked, confirmed, and certified.
