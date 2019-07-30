Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with a homicide in Glen Burnie.
Fire personnel found 56-year-old Brian Gary Gifford’s body in a vehicle in the 800 block of Aquahart Road Saturday afternoon. His body was believed to have been there for some time.
The medical examiner’s office later found signs of trauma they determined were consistent with a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
