



The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the courthouse where jury selection for her daughter’s alleged killer was underway.

Shanika Robinson was arrested on a bench warrant out of Frederick County prior to entering the courtroom.

Court documents said the warrant was issued July 8 after she violated her probation connected to a theft charge from 2018.

Keon Gray, 30, is charged with murder in Hayes’ death. The seven-year-old died two weeks after being shot while sitting in the back seat of a car.

When the charges against Gray were announced, Robinson became emotional talking about her daughter.

“I’ll never see my child again ever,” she said.

After multiple surgeries and collective prayers from the community, Hayes died in the hospital.

In the weeks after Hayes’ death, Robinson offered heartfelt pleas for the violence to stop.

“We have to come together. I don’t want to bury my daughter,” she said.