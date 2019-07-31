Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Fourteen dogs were seized Wednesday from an unlicensed, for-profit breeder in Baltimore County, county officials said.
The breeding operation was located in the 2600 block of McComas Avenue in Dundalk.
An area resident became concerned about the animals’ welfare and called police and animal services, prompting an investigation.
Four dogs were taken from the home and ten more were taken from another location. All 14 were taken to the Baltimore County Animal Shelter for evaluation and treatment.
