  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis Crime, Armed robbery, Arrests, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three people, including a teen, were arrested and charged in an armed robbery in Annapolis last week.

Mahmoud Elsayed, 22, Ronni Alfaro Turcios, 21, and Nelson Rivera, 16, who was charged as an adult, were charged with armed robbery and eight other criminal charges.

Victim Robbed At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight In Annapolis

Police said a man was walking in the unit block of Melrob Court on July 25 around 10:45 a.m. when he was allegedly robbed by three men, two of whom were armed.

They took the man’s belongings and fled.

All three are from Annapolis and are being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

 

Comments