Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three people, including a teen, were arrested and charged in an armed robbery in Annapolis last week.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three people, including a teen, were arrested and charged in an armed robbery in Annapolis last week.
Mahmoud Elsayed, 22, Ronni Alfaro Turcios, 21, and Nelson Rivera, 16, who was charged as an adult, were charged with armed robbery and eight other criminal charges.
Victim Robbed At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight In Annapolis
Police said a man was walking in the unit block of Melrob Court on July 25 around 10:45 a.m. when he was allegedly robbed by three men, two of whom were armed.
They took the man’s belongings and fled.
All three are from Annapolis and are being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
You must log in to post a comment.