BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect a crowd at City Hall this weekend.
The City’s annual Back to School Rally is Saturday, and there is a lot more than pencils and books.
It’s a festival of fun with games, a harvest giveaway and of course the backpacks full of school supplies, which Mayor Jack Young personally helped pack.
“You know it’s a lot of parents who really can’t afford to buy a book bag with supplies in it,” Mayor Young said. “It helps those families provide what their kids need.”
Last year, more than 3,000 backpacks were distributed, stuffed with spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pens, pencils and more- including the backpack at $25 to $35 retail.
“I want to take a moment to thank all the sponsors and all the people who have been working tirelessly to make this event a success,” Mayor Young said.
The rally sponsors include Family League of Baltimore, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Comcast and BGE.
You can also get your children immunized by the Baltimore Health Department. Just be sure to bring their current records.
